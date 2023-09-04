LA VIÑUELA has received a much-needed boost in water supply this Sunday, September 3.

The start of September has brought storms, with lightning, thunder, and minor tornadoes reported in Torremolinos, Torrox, and Nerja early on Saturday.

Sunday brought the much-anticipated rain with the La Viñuela reservoir, which had seen minimal contributions for over a year, reaping the benefits of this downpour.

The 51.7 millimetres of rainfall per square meter that fell yesterday Sunday, has marked the highest amount or rainfall in the area in 15 months.

Before this recent rain, the reservoir had experienced a severe lack of inflow since May 2022, with only one notable rainfall event in December of that year, yielding a mere 1.6 millimetres per square meter.

While it will take some time for these recent rains to significantly impact the reservoir’s water levels, they come as a welcome relief for local agriculture.

The La Viñuela reservoir is the largest in the province, and its recent water scarcity had imposed severe restrictions on crops due to the prolonged drought.

In fact, before this recent rain, the reservoir had hit a new historic low when, last July, water levels sunk to just 8.94% of its total capacity.

The accumulated 51.7 millimetres of rainfall on Sunday is in addition to the 9.3 millimetres recorded on Saturday

A significant portion of Sunday’s rainfall occurred between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., multiplying the previous day’s total by five.

While sustained rainfall over the course of several weeks is necessary to restore optimal water levels, these recent showers offer a ray of hope for the agricultural community in the region.

READ MORE: