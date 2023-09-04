A MAN in his forties has been shot and killed while sitting inside a parked car on a Granada avenue.

According to official reports, emergency services received multiple calls reporting the shooting, which occurred around 7:20pm on Saturday, September 3, on Pulianas Avenue.

Witnesses have reported that an individual approached the victim, who was in his forties and seated inside the car, and fired at least two shots through the window before fleeing.

Despite a swift response from emergency medical services (061), they were unable to save the victim.

The investigation is now in the hands of local and national police officers.

Information provided by witnesses suggests that the shooter made a getaway, but it remains unclear whether the gunman fled on a motorcycle or in a car driven by someone else.

READ MORE: