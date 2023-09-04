THE Fuengirola Youth Department is organizing a no-cost canyoning expedition for young residents of the area.

This activity, set to take place on September 23 along the Guadalmina River, is intended for Fuengirola residents aged 14 to 30.

Starting as of today, Monday September 4, interested individuals can register at the Colores building in Los Boliches.

According to the City Council, this free expedition will explore the Las Angosturas canyon along the Guadalmina River.

The canyoning expedition spans about four hours and offers participants the chance to experience natural jumps, water slides, and more.

Councillor Isaac Vargas, in charge of this initiative, highlighted the appeal of the canyon and caves. He also noted that this Youth Department activity is completely free and provides all essential equipment, including helmets and wetsuits, along with transportation services.

Trained sports experts will lead the activity, which departs at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, from Mercacentro.

