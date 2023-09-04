A BLAZE erupted on the 32nd-floor flat of one of Benidorm’s towering skyscrapers this morning ay 7.30am.

Onlookers and dog-walkers stopped to look up and gawp as the flames utterly gutted the residence. It raged for 30-40 minutes, according to eyewitnesses.

Firefighters arrived from the nearby fire station and had extinguished the flames in short time. So far there have been no reported casualties.

“I was out walking my dogs when suddenly people started to point up in the sky,” Andres Winther, 53, a retired footballer from Norway, told the Olive Press.

A fierce blaze erupted in a 32nd-floor flat of a Benidorm skyscraper at 7.30am. It raged for 30-40 minutes, utterly gutting the residence.

Firefighters were on the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze.

It is not yet known if there were any casualties or what caused the fire. pic.twitter.com/qunZTrExIG — The Olive Press (@olivepress) September 4, 2023

“I could see lots of panicked faces in the lower windows. If anyone had been in the apartment at the time of the fire, I don’t think they would have made it.”

The quick response from the fire department stopped the flames from spreading to other parts of the building.

The cause of the fire is as yet unknown but it is not thought to be related to the storms that battered Spain last night.

READ MORE: