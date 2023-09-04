WORLD champion Jenni Hermoso was not fazed playing in a Women’s World Cup final for Spain, and it seems she has little time for being in the eye of a global media storm either.

As her unwanted kisser Luis Rubiales shies away from the intense spotlight, Hermoso has been spotted freely taking a jaunt around Marbella’s old town with her family.

The athlete made a pit stop at ice cream parlour La Valenciana to indulge in an off-season nougat and white chocolate ice cream.

“She came in with her family, and they all ordered ice cream,” Daniel Vila, who was working behind the counter, said.

“At first, we didn’t realise it was her, but then I saw her tattoos while she was reaching out to pay.

Jenni Hermoso poses with ice-cream seller Daniel Vila in Marbella even as she finds herself in the eye of a huge media storm. Credit: Instagram / heladeriavalenciana

“’It’s the world champion!’ I blurted out. In the end, we couldn’t resist coming out from behind the counter to take photos with her.”

By all accounts, Hermoso took the attention graciously and with good humour, happy to interact with members of the public and pose for photos.

The football star is currently unwinding in Marbella, soaking up the last days of her vacation before jetting off to Mexico.

Her relaxed demeanour belied the ongoing sexism saga which has engulfed Spanish football and its wider society – in which she finds herself at the centre.

Photo of Rubiales posing with the doctors that treated her mother. Photo Antena 3/ Telecinco

She recently put her name to a letter that declared she, along with 57 other female football players, would not play for La Roja again under the current management.

And while Hermoso has not been afraid to show her face, Rubiales has been laying low far from the media spotlight.

He only resurfaced on Friday to pose for a photo with the medics who had been treating his mother in a Granada hospital.

Angeles Bejar had gone on a three day hunger strike to protest the treatment of her son and demand that Hermoso ‘tell the truth’ about the infamous kiss.

