3 bedroom Villa for sale in Orba with pool - € 399,000

Orba, Alicante 3 beds 3 baths € 399,000

Refurbished villa in a sought after area of Orba only a 5 minute walk to the nearest supermarket and bar , and 8 minutes' walk to the main square. There is a pedestrian entrance on the upper level with off road parking for 2 cars and a car entrance on the lower level for 2 or 3 cars or a mobile home. The main living area consists of a large open plan, split level living room with access to a large terrace with panoramic views across the Orba valley to the mountains, a kitchen with dining area leading to a large lounge, 2 bedrooms with fitting wardrobes and a family shower room. The master…