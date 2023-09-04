A MAN who killed cats and stole them from an animal shelter has been arrested by the Guardia Civil in El Verger.

The 28-year-old Spaniard was detained after the Guardia received a complaint from a Marina Alta region shelter that a feline had been stolen and another killed on the spot.

CCTV footage from shelters provided ample evidence of his activities.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Investigators spoke to several animal shelters in the area and roped in Policia Local forces to identify the cat killer and thief.

Police in El Verger identified the suspect as a local resident who had adopted a cat from another shelter, but then reported it as missing so that he could adopt another feline.

The shelter in question did not believe his story and denied his request.

The probe found evidence that during July, he stole two other cats from the same shelter and killed them- dumping their bodies either close to the building or his home.

The man’s case is being handled by Denia’s Court of Instruction and he’s been charged with robbery by force and animal cruelty.

