PETROL prices are at their highest ever level in Malaga province after the ongoing increases over last month.

Diesel and petrol prices have been on the rise for eight consecutive weeks, having experienced a 12% increment in this time period.

The average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel in the region is 1.75 and 1.70 euros, respectively.

Unsurprisingly, the Costa del Sol is home to some of the highest prices, as a number of stations across the A-7 highway, between Estepona and Malaga city, have set the litre of petrol at 1.8€ or over.

Filling up a 60-litre tank with petrol costs 105 € on average. Photo Cordon Press

The most extortionist prices are seen in the municipality of Guaro, at Guadalhorce’s Valley, where the litre of petrol has has hit 1.82 €.

On the other hand, the lowest prices are found in Cañete La Real, in the Guadalteba area, where the litre of petrol is at 1.496 €.

After August inflation, current prices in the province have set up a new record, and they are not expected to experience a decrease in September.

With the current prices, filling up a 60-litre tank with petrol costs 105 € on average and 101 € for diesel, four euros more than a month ago.

