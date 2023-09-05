A SIX-YEAR dream has come true for a young couple to open a dog water park in their home area, with ‘Worldog Aquapark Camino’ welcoming its first clients at La Marina village in August.

It’s the first such-facility in Alicante province and has at its heart a huge 700 square metre pool- 65 centimetres deep- filled with 300,000 litres of water.

Co-owners Pablo Canovas and Jessica Diaz, both aged 27, said the idea came about because their Yorkshire Terrier loves the water but had no public pools to use and only limited access to the sea.

Pablo said: “The idea has been in my head for over six years after seeing similar canine facilities in countries like the United States.”

“There are very few dog pools and even fewer water parks in Spain, with all breeds and sizes being welcomed to our park so long as they are sociable,” Pablo added.

DOGS TOGETHER(Worldog Aquapark Camino image)

Since the pool opened in August, it is said to be doing very well, with visitors and their pets coming from as far away as Murcia and Valencia.

Pablo and Jessica are already considering innovations for next summer including an improved agility water course and a water slide for dogs to pull.

The site already boasts catering for both humans and canines, plus a dog groomer.

Another plus for the pool is that it can help in dog rehabilitation.

“The other day a dog with three legs came and the owner told us that the pool was a great place for it to exercise. It is very satisfying,” said Pablo

GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es