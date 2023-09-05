GIBRALTAR’S Government has met with Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society to talk about the recently published National Dementia Strategy.

At the meeting, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo reaffirmed Daphne Alcantara, the institution’s Chairperson, the Government’s support to making Gibraltar a dementia friendly city.

The newest 5-year National Dementia Strategy aims to improve public and professional awareness and understanding of dementia in Gibraltar.

Its objective is to inform individuals and their families about the importance of early diagnosis and to promote its prevention.

It also tackles the issue of those living with dementia to develop the necessary services to meet the needs of people suffering from the illness in the community.

