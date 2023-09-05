ONE MAN was left dead and five other people were injured in Spain’s northern La Rioja region on Monday, after a motorist ran them over in the parking garage at a healthcare centre in the town of Haro.

The incident took place at 10.25pm, after the driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man, struck the bystanders with his car. The suspect has since been arrested.

According to reports in the Spanish press, the car entered the garage at high speed and ploughed into the group of hospital staff.

Spanish news channel Telecinco reported that he was shouting slogans in protest against the central government when he committed the crime.

The crash left six people injured, two of them very seriously. One of these seriously injured was the 32-year-old male hospital worker who lost his life. The other was on Tuesday in a serious condition and there were fears for his life.

The regional government in La Rioja declared two days of official mourning in the wake of the incident.

