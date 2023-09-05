2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calahonda with pool - € 199,000

Calahonda, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 199,000

Open views to the sea, forest and the countryside. Very quiet urbanization, next to the bus stop to Miramar shopping centre. The apartment is located in the mid levels area of Calahonda, walking distance 5mins to the La Siesta golf club and the El Sol sports club. Also less than 10 minutes walking we have the Miel y Nata restaurant area and the famous Calahonda dog park . Avenida Espana where all the bars, restaurants and shops is just 1km away. With LPO. Ground Floor Apartment, Calahonda, Costa del Sol. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Built 70 m², Terrace 7 m². Setting : Close To Golf, Close To… See full property details