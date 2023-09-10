A TOTAL of 12 people have lost their lives on the road in Malaga province this summer, the deadliest figures in the last 10 years, according to Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT).

The tragic numbers have doubled last year’s figures, as five people died in traffic accidents in Malaga in the summer of 2022.

There were a total of nine fatal road accidents in the region in July and August, which presents an increase of 80% compared to the same period last year, when five took place.

The number of traffic accidents has also experienced a rise in relation to the summer of 2022, going up from 182 to 223, a 22.53% increase.

A-355 road between Malaga and Marbella has recorded the highest number of deaths. Photo: Google Maps.

Of these 223 accidents, 214 resulted in at least one injury, of which 34 were taken to hospital and 336 did not require hospital admission.

Regarding the deadliest road, the 38 km-long A-355 road between Malaga and Marbella has recorded the highest number of deaths (6), all of them taking place as it passes through the municipality of Coin.

The latest deadly accident on this two-way road occurred on August 24, when a car and a van collided, leaving two deceased and causing a fire.

In Spain, 234 people have lost their lives in traffic accidents this July and August, seven more than in the summer of 2022, according to the Spanish Government.

