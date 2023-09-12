MAIN Street and Chatham Counterguard could get a complete makeover under plans announced by Gibraltar’s government on the eve of elections.

Minister for Tourism and Business Vijay Daryanani said the beautification plans will ‘freshen up the town centre’ and improve the popular entertainment area of Chatham Counterguard.

The Main Street plans include new street furniture, landscaping and improved lighting with WIFI hotspots also being considered, the government said in a statement.

It follows the failure of the Business Improvement District (BID) last year that collapsed from a lack of support.

Government workers will plant more greenery, improve lighting standardise awnings and provide tables with matching chairs at Chatham Counterguard.

Daryanani said the beautification of Main Street ‘always comes up in conversation with Main Street traders’ and now was the time to act.

Having worked in a shop himself, the minister agrees with their point of view that the government could do more to improve the main shopping street of Gibraltar.

“If we create a better environment for our visitors and shoppers we can hopefully expect them to spend more,” Daryanani said.

“When visitors are suffering from higher costs and other daily concerns, a feel good factor can be important in these situations.”

He added that while he had ‘clear’ plans, he was ‘open to suggestions’.

For this reason, he minister will be carrying out ‘a brief consultation’ with users of Main Street before starting the work.

At Chatham Counterguard, the government had the works earmarked for two years ago.

But the Ministry of Business and Tourism said it had put them on hold ‘due to other financial priorities’.

According to the visuals, the street could become an extension of the restaurants’ eating and drinking areas.

“Chatham Counterguard has become the go-to place for people of all ages and we would like to improve the location.

“The businesses themselves feel that we could see more improvement in the area and this is something the Government is keen on delivering.

“I will work with all concerned to produce something impressive that we can all be proud of.”

The government wants to make sure both locals and tourists feel comfortable in the area and this is the purpose of the project.

