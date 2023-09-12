1 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Calpe / Calp with pool - € 145,000

Calpe / Calp, Alicante 1 beds 1 baths € 145,000

UPPER FLOOR BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CALPE Beautiful bungalows on the top floor with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, American kitchen with living room, built-in wardrobe and terrace. All bungalows has parking . Residential complex has beautiful community garden with swimming pool. Calpe, one of the towns of La Marina Alta, lies on the northern coast of the province of Alicante, surrounded by the towns of Altea, Benidorm, Teulada-Moraira, Benissa. Calpe has a wonderful mixture of old Valencian culture and modern tourist facilities It is a great base from which to explore the local area or enjoy the many… See full property details