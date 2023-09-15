A GERMAN national has been arrested over the death of man ‘with gang tattoos’ after a long-running dispute between the pair in the cave system they lived in turned bloody.

The suspect, initials KD, 40, was arrested by police after the body of a 49-year-old German national known as WH was discovered last Friday bearing severe head trauma.

Both men had been residing in this cave-dotted region, marred by months of disputes and conflicts that eventually led to apparent murder.

KD is understood to have been living in one of the many inhabited caves within the Barranco de Maro, located in the municipality of Nerja.

It is understood that the alleged killer posted a message on social media just ten days prior, claiming to fear for his own life under threat of death.

In a Facebook post on August 28, he wrote: “An organised group of criminals is planning to kill me and get rid of my body.”

He went on to name the victim, WH, and describe him as ‘a convicted criminal who has been investigated by Europol and has served a considerable amount of time in prison.’

The post also depicted him as ‘an alcoholic, a sociopath, and pathological liar’ with ‘gang tattoos,’ hailing from ‘the former Soviet Union.’

The suspect faces initial charges of homicide and is also under investigation for allegedly causing injuries to another individual who managed to escape the scene.

After collecting statements from numerous witnesses, the Guardia Civil, working with the Local Police, arrested the German man.

A Torrox court has ordered his provisional imprisonment.

READ MORE: