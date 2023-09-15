THIS is the towering woman beater accused of changing his gender in a bid to avoid prison after being convicted of abusing two of his ex-girlfriends in Spain.

Measuring just under 6ft tall, the bulging security guard, known only as Antonio, was sentenced in March to 40 months in prison by a court in Seville.

The 34-year-old carried out sustained campaigns of abuse against two partners, named in Spanish press as Patricia and Victoria.

However in July, just before he was due to begin his prison sentence, he changed his gender identity to female and adopted the name ‘Milan’.

Milan has now requested a full pardon from the Government of Spain, claiming to be ‘a new person’, delaying the beginning of their jail term.

Trans activists are demanding the gender change be reversed, saying Milan has abused Spain’s ‘Ley Trans’ – or Trans Law – which allows anyone over the age of 16 to change their gender without a medical or psychological report.

‘Milan’ has already been registered in the Civil Registry of Sevilla as a woman.

Lawyer for the victims, Maria Jose Atoche, told El Mundo that the case was delayed multiple times because Antonio allegedly had Covid, before changing lawyers and filing appeals, among other ‘tricks’.

She added: “And when he finally has to go to prison, an unexpected turn of events occurs.

“He appears at the Civil Registry and changes his name to Milan. This leaves us completely out of the game, although it is a move that does not surprise us because he uses any ruse.

“He is a very intelligent psychopath who must also be very well advised.”

The victims’ lawyer said the abuser avoided immediate entry into prison by changing his sex and requesting clemency from the Government.

Although this was denied, he has appealed the court decision.

The president of the Federation of Trans Platforms, Mar Cambrolle, told Spanish newspaper 20Minutos that she will meet with the court prosecutor, Miguel Ángel Aguilar, on Monday to demand the reversal of ‘Milan’s’ gender change.

“I find this type of behaviour abhorrent,” said Cambrolle, adding that the Trans Law has a specific clause to stop it being misused.

“The law is not a subterfuge to avoid a penalty,” she said, adding that in article 46.3 it reads that one cannot ‘evade responsibility for an act of violence committed prior to the change of name and sex.’

The trans activist added that if ‘Milan’ were to enter prison, they would do so in a men’s prison.

She explained: “If he committed the crime as a man, you are going to pay as a man.”

Victim Victoria told ABC: “The first months he was a normal person. Then the insults began, the controlling of clothes and friendships, until the first slap arrived.”

She said he was ‘homophobic and sexist’.

Patricia added: “I can describe him to you as a true psychopath. A person who starts in a very subtle way. Obviously an abuser does not present himself as such; otherwise, no one would fall for them.

“He starts in a very subtle way and with the addition of justifying himself with the Bible. He claimed to be a Jehovah’s Witness, he abused me physically and psychologically, hiding behind religion.”