THE FINCA Cortesin de Casares golf course in Spain’s Andalusia is preparing to receive the world’s best female golf players, as the start of the Solheim Cup approaches.

The tournament will see the best teams from Europe and the United States battling each other for victory from September 22 to 24 in the town of Casares, Malaga province.

This year marks the first time that Spain will be hosting the event, which is billed as the women’s version of the Ryder Cup, and more than 82,000 tickets have already been sold according to organisers.

The teams will consist of 12 players each, with a total of 28 matches to be played.

The format includes eight foursomes and eight four-ball games on the first two days, and then 12 singles games on the last day.

The entire event, however, will get going on Monday September 18, as the players arrive to begin four days of practice.

There will also be a flamenco dress exhibition for visitors to enjoy, as well as an entire week of gastronomic events and other activities on offer.

The organisers say that the event will have an impact of more than €300 million on the local economy.

“We are going to enjoy an unforgettable show and its impact is already starting to be noted on all levels,” said Arturo Bernal, the Andalusia region’s tourism, culture and sports minister.

Read more: