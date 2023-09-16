INVESTIGATORS probing the death of a young woman found ‘dumped’ by a zebra crossing in Torremolinos have yet to discover her identity.

The victim, aged between 20 and 29, was found next to a pedestrian crossing at the entrance to the Benyamina Norte urbanisation – made up of just two apartment blocks in the area of Playamar.

She was stumbled upon by a group of young people who were walking home at around 1.30am on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event in Almeria on Friday, Andalucia minister Pedro Fernandez said the investigation is establishing whether the woman’s death was a result of ‘natural causes’ or ‘a possible ingestion of narcotic substance.’

He said the courts are still waiting for the toxicology report to determine the woman’s cause of death.

Fernandez insisted that ‘a lot of important progress is being made’ on identifying the victim, but admitted the only thing known so far is that she is in her early twenties.

He added: “I trust and hope that very soon she can be identified and we will also have the toxicological report that determines the cause of death.”