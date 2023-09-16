LUIS Rubiales has been forced to sell his luxury €1.5m home in Madrid after being ousted as president of the Spanish Royal Football Federation (RFEF).

The 46-year-old is facing mounting legal bills in the wake of the so-called ‘kiss-gate’ scandal, sparked by his ‘non-consensual’ kiss against footballer Jenni Hermoso as they celebrated their victory in the Women’s World Cup final this summer.

Hermoso filed an official criminal case against Rubiales earlier this month, which he is keen to fight, insisting he is ‘innocent’ of sexual assault.

In a bid to add to secure his legal war chest, the football boss has put a stunning duplex apartment in the exclusive neighbourhood of Rosales, in Madrid, up for sale.

Hermoso filed an official criminal case against Rubiales earlier this month, which he is keen to fight, insisting he is ‘innocent’ of sexual assault

Rubiales has been forced to sell his luxury €1.5m home in Madrid (Credit: Obras Nuevas)

Spread over two floors, the home counts two-bedrooms, a private pool and access to shared gardens, a community pool, gastrobar, home cinema room and gym (Credit: Obras Nuevas)

Rubiales bought the completely renovated property for €1.3m, but will sell it for €1.5m, reports respected Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

Spread over two floors, the home counts two-bedrooms, a private pool and access to shared gardens, a community pool, gastrobar, home cinema room and gym.

The property is spread over 140m2 and is located in a historic building that dates back to 1946 and was, coincidentally, the old Provincial Court of Madrid.

It is situated in the heart of the capital, just a short walk away from the Plaza de España, and was designed by top architect firm Touza Arquitectos.

The property is spread over 140m2 and is located in a historic building that dates back to 1946 and was, coincidentally, the old Provincial Court of Madrid. (Credit: Obras Nuevas)

The ground floor boasts a large living and dining room, two en-suite bedrooms, three bathrooms, fully equipped kitchen, an office, storage room and a double garage.

Finishing touches include a home automation system, underfloor heating and motorised blinds.