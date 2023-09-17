GIBRALTAR’S own conductor Karel Mark Chichon will be back on the Rock to direct the European Sinfonietta at this year’s autumn classical music concert.

It will be held at the stunning location of St Michael’s Cave on October 4 with tickets priced at £22 including bus transfer from the city centre.

Chichon has held prestigious positions with several major orchestras after studying at the Royal Academy of Music.

He served as the Chief Conductor of the Deutsche Radio Philharmonie Saarbrücken Kaiserslautern and the Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra.

He has also conducted orchestras such as the London Symphony Orchestra, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, and the Berlin Philharmonic.

Chichon is especially known for his work in the opera world.

He has conducted at various renowned opera houses, including the Royal Opera House in London, the Bavarian State Opera in Munich, and the Vienna State Opera.

Throughout his career, Chichon has received several awards and recognitions for his contributions to classical music.

These awards include the Echo Klassik Award, the Canarias Music Award, and the Diapason d’Or.

He has made numerous recordings with various orchestras and ensembles.

These recordings often feature works from a wide range of classical composers, showcasing his versatility as a conductor.

Chichon has been invited as a guest conductor by many prominent orchestras and festivals around the globe.

His return to the Rock always gets a good local crowd as well as visitors from the region.

