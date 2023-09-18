7 bedroom Villa for sale in La Nucia with pool garage - € 449,000

La Nucia, Alicante 7 beds 4 baths € 449,000

This expansive villa boasts a generous built area of 270m², spanning across two floors, situated on a 1,202m² plot. The property provides top-notch security, featuring an electric gated entry and a cutting-edge security system. Surrounding the villa, the extensive plot offers numerous relaxation spots, including an Ibiza-style cabana that overlooks the spacious heated pool. It also provides convenient off-street parking for up to 5 vehicles, along with a covered carport. As you step inside, a charming courtyard greets you, leading to the first floor. This level comprises 4 spacious double… See full property details