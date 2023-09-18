EXECUTIVE directors of the companies listed on the ibex 35 have made earnings, on average, 54 times more than their workers, according to the Annual Report on Remuneration of Directors by the National Stock Market Commission (CNMV).

Last year, the same report by the CNMV found that the employers earned 60 times that of their employees.

This shows promise as the wage gap has seen a slight reduction.

The report also found that the average salary of executive directors decreased by 4.3% in 2022 to 1.6million euros on average.

For non-executive directors, it decreased by 8.4%.

For companies outside the Ibex index, the ratio remains at 17 times more than their employees, mirroring the previous year’s figures.

