Spain’s Renfe to Expand AVE train services between Malaga and Madrid in October

RENFE, the Spanish railway operator, is set to enhance its AVE train services between Malaga and Madrid, commencing on October 17.

This expansion will see the introduction of two extra daily trains, with one departing from Malaga at 7:33am and the other from Madrid at 10:25am.

With the introduction of these new services, Renfe’s total weekly train offerings between the two cities will surge to 174.

This significant increase in train frequency aims to meet growing demand and provide commuters with more flexible travel options between Malaga and the Spanish capital.

Schedule Adjustments for AVE and Avlo Trains to Enhance High-Speed Rail Routes

Starting from October 17, Adif is launching a significant initiative to enhance high-speed rail routes.

This initiative involves making improvements to viaducts that require construction work. As a result, schedule adjustments will be put in place for AVE and Avlo trains that operate on the high-speed rail network, serving the regions of Andalucia, Madrid, Valencia, and Barcelona.

The railway company announced this information yesterday, Wednesday September 20, and has made the new schedules available for viewing on Renfe’s standard platforms.

Additionally, passengers can purchase tickets in advance for travel up to January 31, 2024.

Free Passes for the Third Quarter

Renfe is offering free passes for Cercanias, Rodalies, and Media Distancia train services for the third quarter, valid until December 21, 2023.

These passes can be acquired through the Cercanias Renfe app and the website or traditional sales outlets, but prior registration is required.

While the passes are free, customers need to provide a refundable deposit of €10 for Cercanias and Rodalies passes and €20 for conventional Media Distancia service passes, with automatic refunds upon completing 16 trips within four months.

For Avant railway services and certain high-speed routes operating as Public Service Obligations (OSP), a 50% discount on passes is available.

