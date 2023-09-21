Torrox, the ‘Little Germany’ of Spain’s Costa del Sol kick starts its Oktoberfest today.

TORROX, the municipality with the most registered German residents on the Iberian Peninsula, is gearing up for its own Oktoberfest this weekend.

The small enclave of Germany continues to grow, and the traditional Germanic festival is following suit.

This year, to accommodate the growth, the festival has relocated to a larger venue and will take place from today, Thursday, September 21, to Sunday, September 24, on Esperanto Avenue, adjacent to the Hotel Iberostar in Torrox Costa.

This edition will include 40 stands from 25 companies, offering a wide range of typical festival products as well as three food trucks to enhance the culinary offerings.

Additionally, a dedicated children’s area with around ten attractions will be set up, making it a family-friendly event.

The beerfest starts today at 6 pm, with ambient music until the official opening at 8:30 pm, kicking off a weekend filled with beer-related fun, traditional food, and live music that will see over 10 groups, artists, and DJs provide 22 nearly continuous performances throughout the next few days.

Daniela Kewitsch, Tourism Specialist at Torrox city council, highlighted the importance of the Torrox Oktoberfest for German residents in Torrox and visitors from Malaga and other Andalucian regions, saying the event is ‘an authentic representation of German culture in the Iberian Peninsula.’

Additionally, the Torrox city council continues to strengthen its ties with Germany and will participate in the upcoming TSS congress in Dresden, where more than 2,300 travel agencies from Germany and other parts of Europe will gather.

