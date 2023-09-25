2 bedroom Villa for sale in Los Belones with pool garage - € 395,500

Los Belones, Murcia 2 beds 2 baths € 395,500

This stunning development of 4 semi-detached villas and 2 detached villas is located in Los Belones, a typically Spanish village, which is perfectly located just a short distance driving from La Manga del Mar Menor, Cartagena and the Murcia airport. These villas with either 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms count with a spacious living/dining area, fully equipped kitchen, fitted wardrobes, a beautiful terrace overlooking the pool area, garden set to the side, off road parking, large rooftop solarium with extraordinary coastal views, storage room, and basement-garage on the ground. We offer… See full property details