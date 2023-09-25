A MAN dubbed as the ‘Grindr killer’ has been sentenced to 20 years in jail by a Madrid court, after he was found guilty of murdering someone he had met via the LGBTQ+ dating app.

Julian Ovejero was convicted of wilful murder by the Madrid Provincial Court, for the crime that was committed in February 2018 and that saw him stab his victim some 65 times.

According to the sentence, to which news agency Europa Press has had access, Ovejero confessed to his crime in order to reduce his sentence from 25 to 20 years. He also confessed to have been high on a range of different drugs at the time of the killing.

During the trial he explained how he had carried out a ‘sudden’ knife attack on his victim from behind, denying him the chance to defend himself.

The two had arranged to meet in an apartment in the Carabanchel district of the Spanish capital after making contact on Grindr. The defendant also told the court how he had fled the scene after carrying out the violent assault.

The body was discovered by a friend several days later. The police were put on the trail of the killer thanks to the victim’s activity on social networks, leading them to discover that he had met with someone who had later taken a flight to Peru.

Ovejero was eventually located in his native Argentina, and was arrested in 2021.

