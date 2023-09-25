THE so-called ‘summer of San Miguel’ will endure for another 10 days across most of Spain with temperatures reaching as high as 34C.

The temperatures for this time of year will be higher than average, following a record-breaking summer, reports weather agency AEMET.

In the southern half of the country, temperatures could climb as high as 10C higher than normal for the end of September.

“These figures are more typical for the end of August than the end of September or beginning of October,” said AEMET spokesperson Ruben del Campo.

Today temperatures have steadily begun climbing with highs of up to an incredible 35C in areas like Badajoz, Granada and Sevilla.

Tomorrow will see the mercury exceed 25C in most of the country and over 30C in parts of Andalucia.

While patches of rain may hit Galicia on Wednesday, the stable weather will continue across the rest of the country.

Even in the northeast, in places like Zaragoza or Lleida, it is forecast to reach up to 32C from Wednesday.

The second half of this week will see temperatures continue to rise ‘slightly but progessively’ with a ‘very warm environment for most of the country’, says AEMET.