THE low-key wedding of a struggling second division football club president in Ibiza turned more than a few heads over the weekend.

But that’s not surprising when the Spanish football club in question, Real Valladolid, is owned by none other than footballing superstar Ronaldo (the real one).

He was getting married to his blushing bride, Brazilian model Celine Locks, 33, in the small village of es Cubells, just southwest of the island where Ronaldo, 47, owns a luxurious home.

The couple’s engagement, which had been announced in January during a romantic Caribbean getaway, culminated in a picturesque church wedding – the World Cup winner’s third time tying the knot.

Ronaldo’s bride beams as they leave the chapel to clouds of confetti. Instagram/celinelocks

As Ronaldo and Celina left the church, showered in confetti, they shared matching Instagram posts, proclaiming: “Today we brought our families together for an intimate religious celebration and thus marked the beginning of a week of many celebrations.”

The newlyweds are reportedly planning a grand celebration for 400 guests at Ronaldo’s home in Cala Jondal.

The love story began seven years ago when Celina, a successful businesswoman and model, first started dating the former Real Madrid and Inter Milan striker.

One of the first people to congratulate the happy couple, who are holidaying in the Dominican Republic, was Ronaldo’s ex-wife Milene Domingues.

The former footballer wrote: ‘I’m happy for you. God bless and protect you always. Long live love.’

