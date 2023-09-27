A HUGE Aldi store is coming to San Pedro de Alcantara.

The supermarket will open a 1,000sqm site in the northern area of the Marbella town next year, it has emerged.

It will be the German store’s third location in Marbella, adding to the stores in Los Monteros and on the Golden Mile.

The opening will create at least 15 jobs and come with 50 parking spaces and a selection of almost 2,000 products, 86% of which will be own brand.

Construction will begin in October and will take an estimated eight months, meaning it should be ready by June 2024.

The supermarket will be located near the industrial state, next to Dia and Mercadona.

The new addition is part of a huge expansion across Spain, which well see more than 40 new Aldis open throughout the country.

The San Pedro store will have 100% LED lighting and be as energy efficient as possible.

Keeping in line with the brand’s eco-friendly ethos, CO2 will be used to run the fridges while solar panels will provide energy for the site.

Aldi first expanded into Spain in 2002 and has amassed more than 400 stores, providing jobs for some 7,000-plus people.