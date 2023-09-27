RENFE, Spain’s leading high-speed rail operator, is set to significantly enhance its AVE train services between Malaga and Barcelona, effective October 17th.

This expansion includes two additional daily trains to meet growing demand, one departing from Malaga at 8:30am and another from Barcelona at 3:15pm.

With these new services, the number of daily AVE trains between both cities will increase to four, with two in the morning and two in the afternoon, as reported by Renfe in a press release.

All AVE services between Malaga and Barcelona will use trains from the 103 series, which have greater capacity than the current ones.

Renfe Class 103.

With these changes, there will be 1,000 additional seats available daily, increasing the weekly seat count between Malaga and Barcelona from 5,000 to 12,000. This expansion aims to cater to both commuters and tourists.

Starting October 17, there will also be schedule adjustments for AVE trains due to waterproofing works on nine viaducts in the province of Cordoba.

These upgrades are part of ADIF’s comprehensive rehabilitation plan for the high-speed rail line.

The complete schedules for these new services starting from October 17 can be checked on Renfe’s usual channels, and tickets can be purchased in advance until next December.

