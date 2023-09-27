CASTILLO Ygay, previously hailed as the ‘Best Wine in the World’ by Wine Spectator, is back in the spotlight.

The 2012 vintage of this Spanish wine has garnered attention from top international critics.

The renowned American wine critic James Suckling, a reference in the world of wine, was the first to be captivated by this oenological gem after tasting more than 4,000 references, awarding it 100 points, his highest rating.

This recognition further solidifies Castillo Ygay’s position as a historic and international symbol of excellence, firmly establishing it as the pinnacle of Spanish wine quality.

Marqes de Murrieta, Castillo Ygay label.

The President of Marques de Murrieta, Vicente Dalmau Cebrián-Sagarriga, has praised the exceptional quality of Vintage 2012 Castillo Ygay, noting its elegance, exclusivity, and enduring appeal that has achieved consistent praise from global critics in different vintages.

Castillo Ygay stands as one of the world’s most acclaimed wines, having earned a perfect 100-point score from leading industry critics 15 times, including James Suckling, Robert Parker, Decanter, and Falstaff.

In 2020, the 1986 vintage of Castillo Ygay Blanco achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Spanish white wine to receive Robert Parker’s highest rating. It also reshaped the perception of Spanish wine, being crowned as the “Best Wine in the World” by the American publication Wine Spectator.

