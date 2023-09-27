A 4.1 magnitude earthquake has rumbled the provinces of Soria and Zaragoza.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) recorded the quake at 3:15 pm yesterday, Tuesday September 26, with the epicentre initially reported near Beraton in Soria.

However, the IGN later corrected the location, placing it in Purujosa, Zaragoza, with both municipalities being just 10 kilometres apart.

The epicenter of the earthquake has been located in Purujosa (Zaragoza) IGN.

The IGN has released an intensity map showing affected areas, including the provincial capitals and towns like Tarazona, Borja, Vera de Moncayo, Añon de Moncayo, Tabuenca, and Calatayud.

The earthquake’s impact was also felt in Huesca and Pamplona.

The Castilla y León’s 112 emergency service received a call reporting the earthquake, but both Castilla y León and Aragon’s Emergency Services stated that there have been no reports of material or personal damage resulting from the tremor.

Earthquake Magnitude Scale:

2.5 or less: Usually not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph.

2.5 to 5.4: Often felt, but only causes minor damage.

5.5 to 6.0: Slight damage to buildings and other structures.

6.1 to 6.9: May cause a lot of damage in very populated areas.

7.0 to 7.9: Major earthquake. Serious damage.

8.0 or greater: Great earthquake. Can totally destroy communities near the epicentre.

