THE home of Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos was raided while his children were inside, it has emerged.

The robbery at the sprawling La Alegria estate, in Bollullos de la Mitacion, Sevilla, was targeted by robbers last Wednesday.

According to the Guardia Civil, Ramos and his wife Pilar Rubio were not home, but their four children and their nannies were.

The thieves struck while Ramos was away playing a Champions League match against French club Lens.

His wife, meanwhile, had been travelling for work.

The robbers took luxury watches, jewelry, designer clothes and cash. No one was injured.

This enormous estate is protected by 98,182sqm of fences, surrounded by a grey wall that measures three meters high and a kilometer and a half long.

It is home to a 44-hectare horse farm that houses Ramos’s pride and joy, a famous stud named Yucatan de Ramos, which has won awards worldwide.

As well as a huge mansion, the grounds also features a paddle tennis court, seven-a-side soccer field and swimming pool.

The two-storey mansion itself is spread over 12,860sqm.

The La Alegria estate was turned into a ‘mini-coachella’ for Ramos and Rubio’s wedding party in 2019 – following a religious ceremony at the Cathedral of Seville.

It featured a Ferris wheel, food stalls, a music stage, bumper cars and multiple chill-out areas.

Cell phones were banned from the bash to ensure the privacy of the star-studded guest list.

The latest assault is the second time Ramos has been the victim of a home robbery, after his home in Madrid was raided in 2012.

In that attack, in the Conde Orgaz neighbourhood, the assailants fled empty handed upon realising Ramos and his brother Rene were inside.