A 52-year-old man in Alicante has confessed to stabbing his female flatmate to death and then living with her corpse for over a month.

The gruesome murder took place on August 29, motivated, it is believed, by various tensions and disputes related to their living situation.

Local authorities immediately responded to a call in which the man confessed to the crime almost a month after its commission, arriving at the crime scene to discover the lifeless body of a 66-year-old woman.

She was found in an advanced state of decomposition, entombed in plastic bags and covered with a duvet.

The alleged murderer told the police multiple times that he had no romantic involvement with the victim, despite living together.

Police found the residence, located on San Vicente Street in Alicante, in a shockingly dirty state, including waste and trash strewn throughout the property.

Investigators discovered several suspicious items, including a knife believed to have been used to kill the woman.

The Violent Crime Unit of the Provincial Police Judicial Brigade is investigating the case.

