REAL Mallorca have gone back in time a few years with their latest innovation: dancing go-go girls in plain view in the stadium’s new VIP section.

The bikini-clad girls were filmed from the stands entertaining the high-rollers during Mallorca’s 2-2 draw with champions FC Barcelona.

‘Experience a unique journey where fine dining intertwines with captivating performances’ is the euphemistic slogan used to entice punters to the new VIP zone in the North Stand of Son Moix Stadium.

A dancer on display in the VIP section at Real Mallorca has sparked controversy. Credit: Instagram

The venue even proudly shared images of users enjoying the show – on the podium, not the pitch – through its own account.

The regular punters also got a glimpse of the entertainment – to mixed reviews in the family-friendly stadium.

The video posted to social media sparked controversy among Mallorca fans, many of whom were outraged.

“This is degrading and lacks class,” wrote one user.

I això de tenir gogós a sa VIP??? pic.twitter.com/s9GFkkdQiF — Mallorquinista (@CantaToni) September 28, 2023

“We’re losing the essence of a sports club,” wrote another, while others thought ‘it shouldn’t be allowed in a football stadium.’

The video has got over 20,000 views, and the club’s supporters have made it clear on social media that they are unhappy with such activities taking place inside the stadium.

This dissatisfaction persists despite the attempt to enhance the VIP zone in the North Stand to offer a new experience to fans visiting Son Moix.