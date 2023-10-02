Pass the Keys is currently seeking Franchise Partners in Spain to meet the growing demand from homeowners in need of a comprehensive short-let property management service.

Founded by Alex Lyakhotskiy in 2015, Pass the Keys has revolutionised the UK’s short-term rental industry by offering a hassle-free, fully managed solution for homeowners who are unable to handle the management of their own properties.

Their services encompass everything from guest communication to cleaning, linen, and invoicing, providing homeowners with a seamless experience.

Today, Pass the Keys is not only the leading short let management company in the UK but also the most trusted. Their franchise partners work closely with property owners to fully manage their properties, including listing them on popular platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo, handling bookings, communicating with guests, and overseeing cleaning and maintenance.

Initially operating in London and York, Pass the Keys expanded into a franchise model in 2019, allowing them to establish a proven business model based on their own successful processes. In September 2022, they launched their services in Spain, further expanding the company’s reach.

To streamline operations, a dedicated in-house tech team has developed bespoke systems to automate various aspects of the end-to-end process, such as optimising listings, contacting guests, and organising cleaning services.

Additionally, the operations team provides comprehensive training and guidance to franchise partners, offering support at every stage of the process.

On average, franchisees earn 20% of each booking, providing them with a lucrative opportunity. In the UK, Pass the Keys have already partnered with over 80 entrepreneurs who have chosen to become their own bosses. Remarkably, more than 30% of them generate over £100k per year, and 15% earn over £200k, all within a span of three years or less.

In Spain, the company currently has franchise partners in Ibiza, Orihuela, Valencia, and Marbella. To ensure their success, Pass the Keys has two dedicated team members based in Spain: Partner Account Manager Sonia Compagnet and Pilar Orti, the Marketing Manager. They provide ongoing support and guidance to partners, ensuring their businesses thrive.

Pass the Keys is excited to continue expanding its franchise network in Spain, and they welcome motivated individuals who are eager to join the successful team.

The company’s objective is to establish itself as the leading global full-service short-let management company.

Spain, with its substantial expat population and abundance of British-owned holiday homes, presents a market with immense demand. In the past year alone, Spanish Hosts have experienced an average net rent increase of 180% in the short-let market compared to what they would have earned in the long-let market.

Pass the Keys’ cutting-edge technology is accessible from any location worldwide. The management of a significant number of properties across various platforms, along with the coordination of numerous guests, clients, and contractors, necessitates a level of system and technological investment that sets them apart from many of their competitors.

For those interested, visit the website franchise.passthekeys.com/es to access the prospectus and schedule a call.