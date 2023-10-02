SPAIN’S National Weather Agency (Aemet) has recorded October’s highest ever temperatures with many areas of Southern Spain reaching over 37C over the weekend.

Cordoba took the top spot, reaching 38.2C. It was closely followed by Badajoz at 38C, Sevilla at 37.5C and Jaen at 37.3C.

Marbella, which only reached 27C on Sunday, formerly held the October record with 37.5C in 2014.

Across the country, 40% of Aemet stations reached 32C, with no signs of cooling down as the week progresses. Temperatures will be five to ten degrees higher than normal and are expected to peak today, Monday October 2.

Temperatures reached a scorching 38.2 degrees last Sunday, October 1. Photo: Ian1550/Pixabay

The Aemet has also given extreme heat warnings for Cantabria, Galicia and the Pais Vasco with temperatures expected to reach up to 36C. This is the first time extreme heat warnings have been issued in October.

It comes after warnings were issued in April for the first time since the National Plan for Weather Prediction and Monitoring was launched in 2016.

Rubén del Campo, spokesperson for Aemet, said: “There have been warm spells at the end of September but not of this magnitude, with temperatures exceeding 37C or 38C.

“These are the warmest first days of October since 1950”.

Del Campo said there is no direct link between the soaring temperatures and climate change but the Aemet says atmospheric stability and a mass of subtropical air could be to blame.

According to the spokesman, temperatures are expected to drop towards the end of the week and will cool down steadily into October.

