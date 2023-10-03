If you are looking for a property to invest in or want to buy a second home in the south of Spain, in Estepona (Málaga) Mãla Kai Resort is one of your best options.

At Mãla Kai Resort we offer you infinite doses of vitamin D on your private terrace. Plenty of sunshine and views of the Mediterranean that ignite your happiness 24 hours a day.

Mãla Kai Resort is an exclusive new development by Urbincasa, a prestigious real estate developer with more than 50 years of experience along the Spanish Mediterranean coast.

Mãla Kai Resort is located in the heart of Estepona (Málaga) and has 70 homes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, whose penthouses have a solarium, private jacuzzi and panoramic sea views.

Nature, tranquility and the beautiful Mediterranean in the background will be treasured by its privileged residents.

Mediterranean at its finest

This modern private complex has common areas designed for the enjoyment and rest of the residents. Highlights include a spectacular infinity pool, gym, chill out area, gourmet room, garden spaces, relaxation and yoga areas, among others.

In addition, the good connections, with two international airports nearby (Malaga and Gibraltar), and the variety of services around the complex such as restaurants, pharmacies, shopping centers, beach clubs and prestigious golf courses, will take your quality of life to another level.

Mãla Kai Resort enjoys a privileged location on the Costa del Sol. Located between Marbella and Sotogrande, you can enjoy endless tourist attractions by the sea at any time of the year.

Entertainment is guaranteed here. Spending the day shopping in Malaga, enjoying typical fried fish restaurants by the sea, discovering Gibraltar and the exotic city of Tangier, are just some of the exciting activities that are within reach from Mãla Kai Resort.

Mãla Kai Resort is the best bet for those looking to live quietly under the caress of the Mediterranean sun in a safe and peaceful environment, but who also wish to enjoy the incredible offer of fun, culture and leisure offered by this magical environment at any time. Are you going to miss out?

The commitment of a great brand

Urbincasa has built and designed more than 7,000 homes in the Spanish Levante for national and international clients. This real estate developer is linked to the Zamora Company Group, the soul of the world-renowned Licor 43 and Ramón Bilbao wines. The company is currently a benchmark in the development, design and execution of real estate projects.

Founded in 1967, Urbincasa stands out in the sector for being a pioneer in the development of what we know today as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), applying the most efficient measures in each project to reduce the impact on the environment, as well as the latest technologies to achieve greater energy savings in homes. The projects are certified by entities such as Tüv Rheinland (Debemos poner Marca Registrada?) among others.

Urbincasa also stands out for its commitment to measuring and offsetting its carbon footprint, applying compensatory measures through the implementation of environmental projects.

This has made the Urbincasa brand worthy of important awards throughout its history, making it a benchmark in the promotion of new construction homes in the Spanish Mediterranean.

tel. 968 510 380

C.Josefina Samper, 29693 Estepona, Malaga