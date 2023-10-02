VALENCIA’S oldest market was reopened on Monday by mayor Maria Jose Catala after being closed for five years.

Located near the port on the Plaza del Mercado Nuevo, the Grau Market started trading in 1916.

It has seen €2.8 million spent on its renovation which should have taken just 12 months but a combination of the Covid pandemic and structural issues led to the long delay.

The old facade has been replaced by a large stained glass window that now surrounds the entire area.

In addition, the roofs have been renovated with flat tiles and the stone pavements are the platform for the public spaces and the market stalls.

Construction lasted for three years to eventually create Valencia’s first specifically-designed mixture of market stalls and restaurants.

“We have a very clear commitment to municipal markets and these centres make up a neighbourhood and we must take care of them,” said Maria Jose Catala.

MAYORAL INSPECTION

The market has 24 stalls, of which ten positions have been awarded, and a fresh auction of pitches will happen in December.

A variety of food and vegetable products are being sold, and the site has a grocery store, a delicatessen, a bar, and a cafeteria, as well as a multi-purpose rooms for local associations and groups to use.

The Grau Market will also be the first of its kind in Valencia to be open in the afternoon.