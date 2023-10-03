BUDGET airline Ryanair has announced four new destinations for its winter 2023/2024 season at Valencia airport including Birmingham in the UK.

The other new winter routes will be to Memmingen in Germany plus Warsaw and Wroclaw in Poland.

The season runs from the end of October until March 31 and the Irish operator says that a record number of 1.5 million seats will be on sale, with a total of over 375 flights per week.

The carrier is also promising increased services on the 17 routes it has previously operated during the season including Milan, Rome, Pisa, London-Stansted, Paris, Gran Canaria, Marseille and Tenerife.

Ryanair’s manager for Spain and Portugal, Elena Cabrera, said: “This winter schedule will operate on Ryanair’s six Valencia-based aircraft, representing an investment of €600 million and the maintenance of 180 highly paid jobs of aviation professionals, as the company continues to drive connectivity, tourism and employment in Valencia.”

Taking a wider view, Valencia mayor, Maria Jose Catala, said that the winter will see the city connected to 96 airports in 28 countries via 29 airlines with seat availability up to 2.6 million- 16% up on last winter.

“The commitment of carriers to Valencia demonstrates the importance and standing the city has with tourism to work hand in hand with the sector to create wealth and employment,” the mayor said.

