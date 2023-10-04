2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Costa de la Calma with pool - € 749,000

Apartment Costa de la Calma, Majorca 2 beds 2 baths € 749,000

This practical apartment represents an ideal vacation home where you can enjoy panoramic sea views both from the social area and from one of the bedrooms. The flat it's part of a well maintained community with elevator, communal parking and communal pool Not sufficient, the building has a direct exit to the beach for you to jump dip in the sea directly from the elevator The living area of 85 m2 is distributed in a social area that includes an open plan kitchen integrated into a living-dining room, and a night area with two double bedrooms and two bathrooms One of these has an en-suite… See full property details