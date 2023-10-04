THE POLICIA NACIONAL in the south of Tenerife have arrested a man who sexually assaulted an 11-year-old autistic boy- believed to be Irish.

The youngster was playing with other children at a hotel in Costa Adeje when the incident happened on September 18.

One of the boy’s family chased the assailant out of the hotel after witnessing the assault, with The Sun reporting that the man put his hands down the child’s trousers and grabbed his genitals.

Reports suggest that the attack happened ‘in the blink of an eye’ and was recorded on security cameras.

The man was said to have been loitering around the hotel for a number of days and was detained by the Policia Nacional who took him before a Los Cristianos court.

No further details have been disclosed about him including whether or not he was bailed or whether he had a prior criminal record for similar incidents.

A source told Dublin Live: “The family are shocked and appalled at what has happened. What was a lovely family holiday quickly turned into a holiday from hell.”

“The last couple of days of their holiday was spent between the police station and the courthouse.”

‘They want to warn other families holidaying in Tenerife to keep an eye on their children at all times because this happened in the blink of an eye.”

