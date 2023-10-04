JASMINE Harman has spent decades trying to find Brits the perfect home in Spain.

But the A Place In The Sun star, 47, has finally taken the plunge herself.

The property expert revealed in an interview with Hello magazine that she chose to settle down in the up-and-coming resort of Estepona.

Jasmine announced on Instagram that she, her husband and children have made the “overwhelming” decision to start a new life in Spain.

She wrote to her 456,000 followers: “Life has many ups and downs. Sometimes the hardest things to do, bring the greatest rewards.

Jasmine said she loves the ‘community feel’ of Estepona

“Moving country has been stressful and intense and at times, overwhelming. But now we’re here and we plan to make the most of it!”

She told Hello magazine: “For both of us, it was about making the best life. The years slip away and that was very much why we wanted to make this move; to have more quality time together, more family time.

“Our children mean the world to us. Everything we do is for them. It’s about grasping opportunities when you have them. Family is the most important thing and this will give us a much better balance.”

On why she chose Estepona, she added: “It has a lovely community feel. We have lots of Spanish families nearby and I’ve been hovering outside to say hello to all our new neighbours. We’re planning a housewarming to get to know everyone.”