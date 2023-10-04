AN ALL-INCLUSIVE resort hotel in Estepona has been voted the best hotel in Spain in the Tripadvisor ‘Traveller’s Choice’ awards.

The Ikos Andalusia came top of the ‘Best Hotels’ category and came ninth when pitted against hotels internationally.

It was also voted the ‘Best Family Hotel in the World’- just two years after opening in May 2021.

The Tripadvisor Annual ‘Travellers’ Choice’ awards are a celebration of the best in the industry, with the top travel destinations worldwide selected based solely on the opinions and reviews by travellers.

To be eligible for a ‘Travellers’ Choice’ award, a resort or hotel must earn high-quality reviews throughout the year, demonstrating its commitment to hospitality excellence at every step.

An Ikos statement said: “It’s a celebration for all and a valuable recognition of the Ikos experience.”

Guests can stroll down palm-dotted gardens that dip down to the beach and the sea.

Tucked between the mountains and the sea, the Ikos Andalusia says it offers ‘everything’ for a top holiday with many options available.

Visitors can enjoy top cuisine with menus created by Michelin-starred chefs at the resort’s nine restaurants, offering unique Mediterranean delicacies, Asian flavours, French and Italian cuisine and Spanish and Greek gastronomic delights.

Tripadvisor users praised the Ikos Andalusia for a variety of aspects including cleanliness and service, as well as the restaurants.

The Ikos was ninth-placed in ‘Best of the Best of the Traveller’s Choice 2023 hotels’, covering accommodation from the most luxurious to most picturesque in the world.

The top hotel was the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, India, followed by the Ozen Reserve Bolifush in the Maldives.

