TICKETS went on sale for this year’s Gibraltar’s Literary Festival as organisers announced five more speakers that would be on the Rock for the popular cultural event.

James Naughtie, spy novel writer and BBC journalist, Ann Bryant, children’s fiction author and Martin Brown creator of the Horrible Histories series that racked up sales of 35 million copies are just three of the visiting authors.

Award-winning illustrator and story-teller Sally Gardner will also be present along with Esme Young (pictured) of Great British Sewing Bee fame with her new book, ‘Behind the Seams’.

The UK authors and public speakers will talk about certain subjects in reference to their books.

They will join UK writers Tanya Goodin, Ann Cleeves, Nigel Biggar, Rory Cellan-Jones and Puneet Bhandal during the weekend event.

Organisers said that the international aspect of the event will be preceded by a few days dedicated to local authors.

During the week of 6 to 11 October, the local writers will take part in school visits and events, storytelling and press interviews.

Mayor Carmen Gomez will start off the event, giving her own view of the moments that shaped her life as a professional dramatist.

It will be part of the popular ‘An Audience with…’ sessions that will include Richard Garcia, GarciaMBE, Louis Emmitt-Stern, Sonia Golt, Ros Astengo, Juan Carlos Teuma, Jonathan Pizarro, Darren Fa, Keith Madeira, Claire Montado and Beatrice Garcia.

They will talk about Gibraltar’s social history, writing for stage and screen; reading on our health, a career documented in photographs and how to write a true-crime novel.

They will also raise the importance of telling Gibraltar stories, discussion on Gibraltar’s fortifications, and the forgotten history of the women of Gibraltar.

Another repeat idea from last year is the ‘Lightning Talks’ which consist of ten-minute chats.

Dr Sonia Montiel-Lopez, Stephen Cumming , Dr Ryan Asquez, Julian Felice and Beatrice Garcia all have a slot for this event.

‘An Audience with…’ and ‘Lightning Talks’ events will take place at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Musician Gareth P Jones will be read his own work to music in what organisers called ‘fun, interactive sessions’ at the John Mackintosh Theatre.

Organisers Gibraltar Cultural Services promised more names and events would be announced soon.

