FRENCH police had to escort a clearly inebriated passenger off a flight from Liverpool to Ibiza after his behaviour had forced it to divert to Bordeaux.

Video filmed by suffering holidaymakers shows a young man unable to stand being helped off the plane by a number of police officers.

As cheers went up, one passenger shouted ‘get him out!’ while others tittered at the state of the offender.

A French police officer even gave a cheeky wave to the celebrating travellers, whose holiday was delayed due to the disruption.

The journey had begun smoothly enough on Tuesday, October 3, as the Boeing 737 departed from Liverpool John Lennon Airport at 12:40pm packed with tourists anticipating an autumn getaway.

However, just over an hour into the flight, the raucous behaviour of the offending passenger became too much for the crew.

The flight eventually had to divert and touch down at Bordeaux-Merignac Airport in France at approximately 3:30pm local time.

Ryan air Liverpool to Ibiza, diverted to Bordeaux ? ffs don’t do drugs kids! #ryanair #ibiza pic.twitter.com/2CQJFEpley — Joanne (@Jostanley936) October 3, 2023

A spokesperson for Ryanair commented on the incident: “This flight from Liverpool to Ibiza (3 October) diverted to Bordeaux after a passenger became disruptive inflight.

“Crew called ahead for police assistance, and the aircraft was met by local police upon arrival who removed the passenger.

“The flight continued to Ibiza following a short delay. This is now a matter for local police.”

READ MORE: