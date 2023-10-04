VALENCIA City Council could soon ban smoking in some squares, parks, and gardens in the city.

Mayor Maria Jose Catala made the announcement on Tuesday during a visit to the new Valencia headquarters of the Spanish Association Against Cancer(AECC) on Avenida del Puerto.

Jose Catala said that the HQ had a smoke-free outdoor area including a playground and she would look to see if the concept could be extended across the city.

MAYOR CHECKS OUT AECC ‘SMOKE-FREE’ AREA

“I have asked council officials to study a smoking ban in other city squares where there needs to be an healthy environment be it a playground or an exercise area for the elderly,” she said.

Jose Catala highlighted the ‘maximum involvement of the City Council in the ‘Race against Cancer’ at the end of October and other initiatives to create smoke-free spaces’.

“We will take care of city spaces so that they are healthy- especially those linked to children,” she concluded.

The Valencian Community was the last Spanish region to end a three-year Covid pandemic ban on smoking on bar and restaurant terraces in July.

READ MORE: