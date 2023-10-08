THE EMERGENCY department at Valencia’s La Fe Hospital has been voted as the best in Spain for the second year running in the ‘Best Spanish Hospitals Awards’.

The jury used various indicators including triage systems and average waiting times as well as length of treatment before giving La Fe the top honour again in the public and high-tech hospital section.

The ‘Best Spanish Hospital Awards’ are about acknowledging top health management as a way to encourage improvements at hospitals across the country.

La Fe Hospital Emergency department head, Javier Millan, said he wanted to thank and share the award with the entire ER team which are made up of 400 people.

He went further by dedicating the honour to all health emergency service professionals who described as ‘fundamental pillars of our health system’.

Hospital manager, Jose Luis Poveda, said the Emergency department treats over 700 patients a day and that the award reflects its objectives of high quality patient care and safety.

La Fe Hospital was established over 50 years ago and has 1,000 acute and critical care beds and is regarded as a ‘stand out’ in the Valencian Community, employing almost 7,000 staff and using high-tech equipment.

In addition, La Fe welcomes more than than 3,000 people daily for outpatient consultations and has one of the best paediatric units in Spain.

