THIS is the terrifying moment a driver filmed himself travelling at breakneck speed along Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Video footage shared online shows the man looking on his phone while travelling along the A-7 motorway.

A young woman can be seen sitting in the passenger seat next to him as the speed dial surges past 130km/hr.

The clip shows the car zig-zagging between lanes at an incredibly high speed.

It comes hair-raisingly close to scraping other cars on several occasions.

The video is believed to have been recorded in the area between Marbella and Fuengirola.

There have been multiple deaths along the A-7 motorway this year, in what has been branded one of the deadliest ever.